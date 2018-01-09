Residential quarters to be redesigned

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Norms of gardening of settlements" have been approved in Azerbaijan.

Oxu.Az reports citing the Cabinet that the norms are prepared in accordance with Article 68.2 of the Code of Urban Development and Construction of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the rules, during the design of settlements, the area of gardening should be at least 40% of the territory. The existing quarters will be redesigned, the area of green plantations in them should be at least 25%.

