Resolution of Karabakh conflict ‘opportunity’ for security, peace in region: President Aliyev

The resolution of the Karabakh conflict is an opportunity for security and peace in the region, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed the 9th Global Baku Forum on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The head of state informed the forum participants about Azerbaijan’s post-conflict approach.

“Azerbaijan won the war, the war was just, and it led to the restoration of justice, international law and national dignity. I think it is one of the unique cases in the world that after such a long-lasting confrontation within a short period of time, the country, which restored justice and defeated the aggressor, offers peace. If you look at the history of wars not in many cases one can see this picture. But why we select peace, because we want stable and sustainable development in the region,” President Aliyev added.

