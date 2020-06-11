Restaurant in the Netherlands to use robots to help out waiters: NO COMMENT

Robots will help out with basic tasks at this restaurant as the coronavirus pandemic has encouraged physical distancing between people.

It comes amid the coronavirus pandemic which has forced many places that welcome the public to adapt to new regulations on distancing, Euronews reports.

But Shaosong Hu, who owns the Royal Palace restaurant, first saw the robot waiters serving food in China last autumn and knew back then that he wanted them for his restaurant in Renesse.

When the restaurant reopens, chefs will be cooking up Chinese and Indonesian specialities with robots helping out on basic tasks.

