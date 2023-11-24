Restoration of Ashaghi Govhar Agha, Mamayi mosques will be completed in 2024, president’s specal rep say

+ ↺ − 16 px

The infrastructure of Azerbaijan’s Shusha city is being built rapidly, Special Representative of Azerbaijani President in Shusha district Aydin Karimov told AZERTAC, News.Az reports.

He noted that the restoration of the Ashaghi Govhar Agha and Mamayi mosques will be completed next year.

Stressing that a new large mosque is planned to be built in Shusha, Aydin Karimov said that a mosque will be commissioned in the village of Dashalti in 2024, with the construction work currently underway.

“The Yukhari Govhar Agha and Saatli mosques have already been fully restored and are currently operational. There are about 7-8 mosques that are completely destroyed, most of them have been completely razed to the ground. Once there were mosques in each neighbourhood of Shusha. The purpose of holding the symposium is to benefit from the international experience in the restoration and reconstruction of monuments and mosques that have been completely destroyed,” Karimov added.

