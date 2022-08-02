Restoration of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh will boost transport links in S.Caucasus: Minister

Restoration of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh will boost transport links in S.Caucasus: Minister

The restoration of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region will contribute to boosting transport links in the region, the country’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a joint press conference with his Turkish and Uzbek counterparts in Tashkent, News.Az reports.

The top diplomat noted that Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan held successful negotiations on possibilities and future development of transport relations.

"The countries should make every effort to develop regional communication through actively using the Baku–Tbilisi–Akhalkalaki–Kars railway and the Middle Corridor transport routes," FM Bayramov added.

