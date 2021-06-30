Restoration of communications is ‘win-win situation’ for entire region, says Azerbaijani FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Restoration of the communications is a win-win situation for the entire region and will raise the importance of the wider Black Sea geography, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

He made the remarks Wednesday during the 43rd meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the BSEC member states, which was held via videoconferencing, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The minister reminded that with the end of the armed conflict in accordance with the trilateral statement, Azerbaijan entered into a new stage of post-conflict rehabilitation, reconstruction and reintegration.

“In the post-conflict period, sustaining peace, rehabilitation and reconstruction activities and return of IDPs is the absolute priority for Azerbaijan,” he noted.

Minister Bayramov underlined that the Government of Azerbaijan has already initiated practical steps aiming at eliminating consequences of decades-old occupation of the territories accompanied by massive destruction.

““Green energy”, “smart city and smart village” concepts, alongside with the circular economy principles, state of art technologies will be applied in the process of reconstruction. We appreciate a strong interest of the partner countries to support our efforts through investments and technical cooperation,” the top diplomat added.

Bayramov emphasized that the resolution of the conflict also opens up new perspectives for regional cooperation, development and prosperity.

“The 10 November 2020 joint statement has been further complemented with a trilateral Azerbaijan-Russia-Armenia statement of 11 January 2021 envisaging opening of communications in the region. Implementation of these measures will significantly change the landscape of the important part of BSEC region - the South Caucasus. Along with connecting Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan exclave, which was in blockade for almost three decades, the new landline - the Zangazur Corridor between Azerbaijan and Turkey will serve as a supplement to the existing trade and transport connectivity. Restoration of the communications is a win-win situation for the entire region and will raise the importance of the wider Black Sea geography,” he concluded.

