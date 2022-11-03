Restoration of liberated Azerbaijani territories carried out on basis of new management model, official says

The restoration of the liberated Azerbaijani territories is carried out on the basis of a new management model, Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district), said on Thursday.

He was speaking at a conference on “Post-conflict construction model under President Ilham Aliyev” in Baku, News.Az reports.

According to Huseynov, as part of this model, projects have been created to restore territories and bring internally displaced persons back to these territories.

“Karabakh is a strategic territory of Azerbaijan. All the territories, cities and villages are being restored in accordance with new model. The main priority is also the proportional use of the Karabakh region's resources and the gradual return of former internally displaced persons to their homes," he said.

He noted that master plans for Fuzuli, Shusha, Aghdam and Hadrut have already been developed.

"The preparation of plans for restoring Tugh, Sugovushan villages and others is nearing completion. As of today, 13 percent of the liberated territories have been cleared of mines, in particular 23 percent of the territory of Aghdam, 18 percent - Fuzuli, 12 percent - Tartar and two percent - Khojavand," Huseynov added.

