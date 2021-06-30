Restoration work in Karabakh continues rapidly, minister says
Under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, restoration and reconstruction work is rapidly progressing in Karabakh, said Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.
Jabbarov made the remarks Wednesday during a presentation of the ‘Karabakh.Center’ internet resource.
“We will all witness the prosperity of these lands very soon,” the minister stressed.
“The world community has repeatedly witnessed examples of destructions as a result of a war, but this is not comparable to the scale of destructions inflicted by Armenia on the lands of Azerbaijan,” Jabbarov added.