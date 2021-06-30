Restoration work in Karabakh continues rapidly, minister says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, restoration and reconstruction work is rapidly progressing in Karabakh, said Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

Jabbarov made the remarks Wednesday during a presentation of the ‘Karabakh.Center’ internet resource.

“We will all witness the prosperity of these lands very soon,” the minister stressed.

“The world community has repeatedly witnessed examples of destructions as a result of a war, but this is not comparable to the scale of destructions inflicted by Armenia on the lands of Azerbaijan,” Jabbarov added.

News.Az