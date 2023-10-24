Restoration work in liberated Azerbaijan territories carried out in line with UN sustainable development plan: Deputy FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

The restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories are carried out in accordance with the UN sustainable development plan, the country’s deputy foreign minister, Yalchin Rafiyev, said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the 3rd Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Dialogue themed “Outcomes of the Global SDG Summit 2023 and the role of the Supreme Audit Institutions in the implementation of the SDGs” in Baku, News.Az reports.

The deputy minister noted that following the liberation of its territories from nearly 30 years of occupation, the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated areas and the return of the citizens to their native lands had been identified as top priorities for Azerbaijan.

He also said that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the growing poverty and geopolitical tensions had further delayed the sustainable development progress.

News.Az