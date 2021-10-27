Restoration work in liberated Azerbaijani lands will only accelerate, minister says

Restoration work in liberated Azerbaijani lands will only accelerate, minister says

Restoration work in liberated Azerbaijani lands will only accelerate, minister says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Restoration work in Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation continues and will only accelerate, said Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

Jabbarov made the remarks during the Summit on Investment and Culture of Azerbaijan, organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency and the Youth Forum of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (ICYF) with the support of the Ministries of Economy and Culture.

The minister noted that intensive restoration work is currently underway in Karabakh.

"Yesterday, as you know, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan opened the Fuzuli International Airport," he reminded.

Jabbarov also said that the liberated territories will become an additional driver for the development of the economy of Azerbaijan and the region as a whole.

"We continue to attract investors to the restoration work. Besides, foreign businessmen are showing great interest in the free economic zone in Alat," added the minister.

News.Az