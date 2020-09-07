Yandex metrika counter

Restrictions on entry and exit to/from Baku, Sumgayit, and Absheron lifted

Following the decision of Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, the restrictions on entry and exit to/from Baku, Sumgayit cities, and Absheron district (except for intercity and inter-regional passenger transportation) are lifted from September 8. 


News.Az 

