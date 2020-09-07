Restrictions on entry and exit to/from Baku, Sumgayit, and Absheron lifted
- 08 Sep 2020 00:57
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 151918
- Noncategory
- Share https://news.az/news/restrictions-on-entry-and-exit-tofrom-baku-sumgayit-and-absheron-lifted Copied
Following the decision of Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, the restrictions on entry and exit to/from Baku, Sumgayit cities, and Absheron district (except for intercity and inter-regional passenger transportation) are lifted from September 8.