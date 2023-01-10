Results of second Karabakh war accepted by the world – Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

“After the second Karabakh war, our main task was to substantiate our glorious military Victory on the political level as well. We started work immediately. Because we understood perfectly well that if we do not confirm this Victory in the political sphere, if we do not urge the world community to accept this Victory, we may face certain problems,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by local TV channels, News.Az reports.

“We immediately began working hard, and I think that today, two years after the war, we can say with complete certainty that the results of the war have been accepted by the world. Azerbaijan's right cause has been confirmed again, and we must strengthen the situation created at the end of the war, i.e. we must strengthen our positions. During the last two years, we have been able to achieve what we wanted both at the level of international relations and within the country,” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az