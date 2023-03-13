Return fire opened on units of Armenian Armed Forces that fired on positions of Azerbaijani army - MoD

Return fire opened on units of Armenian Armed Forces that fired on positions of the Azerbaijani army, News.az reports citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry commented on the information spread in the Armenian media about the shelling by the Azerbaijani army of the positions of the armed forces of Armenia in the direction of Yukhary Shorja of the Basarkechar district.

As the Ministry noted, in the future, units of the Azerbaijani army will take adequate response measures.

News.Az