Yandex metrika counter

Return fire opened on units of Armenian Armed Forces that fired on positions of Azerbaijani army - MoD

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Return fire opened on units of Armenian Armed Forces that fired on positions of Azerbaijani army - MoD

Return fire opened on units of Armenian Armed Forces that fired on positions of the Azerbaijani army, News.az reports citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry commented on the information spread in the Armenian media about the shelling by the Azerbaijani army of the positions of the armed forces of Armenia in the direction of Yukhary Shorja of the Basarkechar district.

As the Ministry noted, in the future, units of the Azerbaijani army will take adequate response measures.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      