Return of former IPDs to their native lands among priorities of Azerbaijani state: Deputy FM

The return of former IDPs to their native lands is one of the priorities of the Azerbaijani state, the country’s deputy foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Deputy FM Elnur Mammadov was speaking at the Baku International Conference of Ombudsmen and National Human Rights Institutions, dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office, News.Az reports.

He noted that over the past two years, more than $3 billion has been allocated from the state budget for the restoration of the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

“Armenia completely destroyed the infrastructure there. It’s necessary to restore these areas from scratch,” said Mammadov, stressing that the landmines planted by Armenia remain a major obstacle to the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work.

To date, about 3,300 people have become victims of the landmines laid by Armenia, the deputy minister added.

News.Az