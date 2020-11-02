Reuters confirms presence of foreign fighters among Armenian troops, Azerbaijani official says
- 02 Nov 2020 10:19
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 154139
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/reuters-confirms-presence-of-foreign-fighters-among-armenian-troops-azerbaijani-official Copied
A report by the Reuters news agency has confirmed presence of foreign fighters among the Armenian armed forces, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page.
"We have stated on multiple occasions that Armenia involves mercenaries from Lebanon and Syria along with PKK terrorists," he tweeted.