Revealed when and where the Eurovision 2018 Song Contest to be held

Show organisers have revealed that Lisbon will be the host of next year's competition, APA reports quoting the official website of Eurovision Song Contest.

The semi-finals will be held on May 8 and 10, with the final taking place two days later.



Portuguese public television Radiotelevisao Portuguesa, the host broadcaster, announced tonight that the 2018 edition will take place at a riverside entertainment complex in Lisbon.



The Portuguese capital will be the home of the annual event for the first time after singer Salvador Sobral clinched the contest earlier this year.



Portugal triumphed back in May for the first time since they entered the competition 53 years ago.



Salvador, 27, began the night as favourite to take the trophy, and succeeded after being awarded a monumental 758 points for his prized hit, Amor Pelos Dois.



Accepting his Eurovision Song Contest gong, Salvador took a swipe at “disposable” music.

News.Az

