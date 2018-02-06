+ ↺ − 16 px

Kart Blanche has published an article headlined 'Revival of Nazism from Baltic states to Armenia' by Ljudmila Kozlova.

News.Az presents its readers the translated version of the article.

Fascism is turning into a state ideology in most post-Soviet states

We are recently witnessing the intensified efforts to rewrite history and reconsider the results of the Second World War. The goal is clear and it is to challenge the contribution of the Red Army and the USSR into victory over Hitlerite Germany.

It is quite evident that fascism and Nazism must have to go into history once and forever. But we see that the veterans of war against fascism are insulted and subjected to persecution, their graves are desecrated and the memorials to those who sacrificed their lives in the struggle against Nazism are destroyed. Moreover, we witness the propaganda of Nazi symbols and glorification of those who fought against the anti-Hitlerite coalition or cooperated with Nazis.

A number of European countries have already taken a course to glorification of Nazism. For example, the Italian government has announced the intention to restore the museum of fascism in Mussolini’s homeland; there is a project of the Montenegrin government on turning the former concentration camp on Mamula island into a beach resort with a night club, spa and restaurants; graves of Soviet soldiers are desecrated and the monuments in honor of Soviet soldiers are demolished in Poland.

The cases of distorting history of the Great Patriotic War have become more frequent in the countries of the post-Soviet space, too. Fascist allies Stepan Bandera and Roman Shukhevych were also declared the national heroes in Ukraine. On the first day of the new year 2018 Ukraine saw torch rallies on occasion of Bandera’s birthday. But the sole fact that Bandera collaborated with Nazi Germany is quite a sufficient reason to condemn him. The attempts to justify him with specific historical conditions, actively used by those who prefer to turn a blind eye on the military crimes, are inappropriate here. The relatives of the police raiders who brutally killed tens of thousands of Jews in Lutsk in December 1942 were awarded in Kiev last year. A board to the criminal, who controlled the departure of Jews to Babiy Yar, is set at the building of Kiev opera.

These samples of mockery are peculiar of the current policy of Ukraine and prove that Ukrainian Nazism is an inseparable part of the state ideology of Ukraine. Therefore, I support the institution of a criminal case by the investigative committee on the article of our Criminal Code ‘Rehabilitation of Nazism’.

Attempts to glorify Nazism are also observed in the Baltic countries. Thus, the north-east of Estonia hosts a traditional meeting of veterans of the 20th (Estonian) division "Waffen SS". In 2017, a former fighter of the 36th police battalion, who participated in punitive operations including outside Estonia, also attended the veterans’ meeting. On Mount Sinimäe they sell "patriotic" literature, as well as T-shirts with the symbols of the Estonian Legion. Flowers and wreaths are laid to commemorative stones in honor of units of the 20th Division of the SS by representatives of the Estonian Defense Forces, volosts and public organizations, as well as members of one of the children's organizations. At the Laupa School in Estonia, a bronze bust was installed for SS soldier H. Nugiseks, who was guilty of the death of thousands of civilians - his fellow citizens. The Estonian authorities decided to erect this monument in school to promote the growth of "patriotism" among students and "love" for their homeland.

Latvia sought to whitewash Nazism for the entire post-Soviet period. It is glorifying Nazi criminals and their ideology. In Bauska there is a monument with a helmet of the Hitlerite army on it, dedicated to the soldiers of three police battalions that were part of the Latvian SS legion. The Latvian authorities actively support the annual marches of the Waffen SS veterans and their supporters in the Latvian capital.

The heroization of Nazism in Latvia rose to the legislative level with the advent of the law on the status of a participant in the Second World War, which equalizes the citizens of the country who participated in the Second World War both on the side of the USSR and on the side of Hitlerite Germany. The law came into force on February 1, 2018.

Russia's strategic ally Armenia erected a monument in the center of Yerevan to the collaborator of the Third Reich, Garegin Nzhdeh. Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry, commenting on the installation of this monument, said: "It is unclear why this monument was installed." Also, the Russian Foreign Ministry expressed hope that Yerevan’s official stance will base on the resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly "Combating the glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to the escalation of contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and other related forms of intolerance".

I want to emphasize that those who initiated the opening of the monument to Nzhdeh in Yerevan now plan to open a monument to him in Bulgarian Pliska. The monument to a man who at the beginning of the Second World War began to cooperate with the authorities of Hitlerite Germany and repeatedly made propaganda speeches to Armenian war prisoners, calling them for an armed struggle against the USSR and stating: "Whoever perishes for Germany dies for Armenia" and under whose command the Armenian SS legion, participating in punitive actions, destroyed more than 20,000 mostly civilians. He has the hands in blood of thousands of our fallen grandfathers and great-grandfathers!

This is my opinion not only on Garegin Nzhdeh, but also on other traitors who fought on the side of fascist Germany, to whom monuments and memorials are erected not only in Armenia but also in Latvia (fighters of the Latvian SS legion), Estonia (SS Unterscharführer Harald Nugiseks) , Ukraine (Stepan Bandera and Roman Shukhevych), and others.

In my speech at the roundtable recently held in the State Duma on "Struggle against the glorification of fascism and the revival of neo-Nazism: legislative aspects and international initiatives" I emphasized that Nazism and fascism are recognized as criminal, banned ideologies according to international agreements. Therefore, the heroization of Nazism, in fact, is a violation of international agreements. Attitude to monuments, their installation or demolition is a sovereign matter of any state. However, the authorities must take into account not only the opinion of the public, but also the position of the world community, which clearly defined Nazism and fascism as the ideology of misanthropy.

All that has been said causes extreme alarm and concern and requires the unification of efforts of all countries to counter the revival of Nazi ideology in accordance with the results of the International Military Tribunal in Nuremberg (1945-1946), the resolution of the UN General Assembly (2017) and international acts in the field of human rights protection .

News.Az

News.Az