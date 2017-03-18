Rex Tillerson begins tense China meeting with Wang Yi

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is meeting his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing in the final leg of his East Asia tour, which has been dominated by anxieties over North Korea.

On Friday, Mr Tillerson warned Pyongyang that a military response would be on the table if it threatened South Korea or US forces.

President Donald Trump tweeted that North Korea was "behaving very badly".

He added that China - Pyongyang's main ally - had done "little to help".

Beijing is likely to express its anger at being told to rein in nuclear-armed North Korea during Mr Tillerson's visit.

News.Az

News.Az