Rice, tobacco, sugar beets harvesting continues in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rice, tobacco and sugar beets harvesting continues in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the country's Ministry of Agriculture.

To date, slightly over 7,734 tons of rice have been harvested in Azerbaijan.

This year, 504 enterprises planted 4,038 hectares of rice. To date, the harvesting has been carried out on the territory of 2,586 hectares. The average yield was 30 centners per hectare.

The tobacco leaves harvesting continues in Azerbaijan's 14 districts and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Some 3,285 tons of dried tobacco leaves have been sent to procurement centers. This year, most of the tobacco was planted in Shaki district and the crop was harvested on a plot of 1,061 hectares.

Sugar beets were planted in 25 districts of Azerbaijan on an area of 7,345 hectares. To date, farmers have harvested 72,584 tons of sugar beets. This year, sugar beets were mostly planted in the Imishli (917 ha), Agjabadi (848 ha), Terter (670 ha), Tovuz (668 ha), Beylagan (557 ha) and Fizuli (553 ha) districts.

News.Az

News.Az