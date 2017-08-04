Richard Spencer vows in as Secretary of US Navy

A Wyoming man is now secretary of the U.S. Navy.

Richard Spencer was sworn in for the job Thursday in a ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. The Senate confirmed Spencer this week along with several other Defense Department nominees and a new FBI director, Christopher Wray.

Spencer and his wife have lived south of Wilson full-time since 2009. President Donald Trump nominated Spencer for Navy secretary in June.

Spencer served on the Pentagon's Defense Business Board from 2009 to 2015. He previously was an adviser to the chief of naval operations.

He was a pilot in the U.S. Marines from 1976 to 1981.

