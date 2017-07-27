Rihanna meets French president Macron to address education goals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rihanna met French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday to discuss the pop star's charity activities in healthcare and education, Reuters reported.

The Barbadian singer of hit "Diamonds" founded the Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012, a nonprofit organization that promotes scholarship projects across the globe.

"We focused on the topic of education from global aspects, and we will make a very big announcement this coming September," Rihanna told journalists outside the Elysee palace in Paris after the meeting, without elaborating.

Rihanna's Twitter account has more than 75 million followers, and she has recently used it to approach other global leaders such as Canada's Justin Trudeau and Argentina's Mauricio Macri on education issues.

News.Az

