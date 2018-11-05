Riyad al-Maliki: Palestine shares position of Azerbaijan on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Palestine shares the position of Azerbaijan on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Foreign Affairs Minister of Palestine Riyad al-Maliki said in Baku on November 5, Trend reports.

He said Palestine is a supporter of the implementation of international laws.

"We believe that the best way to obtain full support from the international community is to comply with international laws and implement resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council," said Riyad al-Maliki.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

