Riyadh commits to invest in US-built 5G and 6G networks, Biden says

Saudi Arabia has committed to invest in US-built 5G and 6G mobile networks, including for developing countries, US President Joe Biden told a press conference in Saudi Arabia following a meeting with the leadership of the kingdom, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Saudi Arabia will invest in new US-led technology to develop and secure reliable 5G and 6G networks, both here, and in the future, in developing countries." Biden said.

"The new technology will outcompete other platforms such as those from China," he added.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden arrived in Saudi Arabia as part of his Middle East tour. He met with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at the Peace Palace in Jeddah and held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

