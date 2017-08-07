Road accident in Armenia, Iran citizen injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received information on Monday at 2:25am.

Accordingly, an accident had occurred on the Yerevan-Kapan motorway, a car had rolled into the valley, there were injured, and rescuers were needed, according to news.am.

A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that the vehicle—with driver G. Gh., born in 1978—had gone off road and turned over.

Prior to the rescuers’ arrival, the passenger—Iranian citizen Darikaholi Huseyi Isan, born in 1986—was taken to the Kapan town hospital, where doctors said the patient was in moderate condition.

