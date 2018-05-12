Road accident in Turkey: over 20 wounded, 4 dead

Twenty-two people were injured as a result of the road accident in the Turkish province of Ardahan, according to preliminary data, Turkish media reported on May 12.

Reportedly, the incident also killed four people, according to Trend.

The injured were taken to the nearest hospitals.

All the victims are citizens of Turkey.

In January-March 2018, 93 966 cases of road accidents were registered in Turkey.

