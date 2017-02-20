Road accident in Turkey’s Igdir: 26 Azerbaijanis injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

Twenty-six Azerbaijani nationals have been injured as a result of the road accident in the Turkish province of Igdir, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Hi

According to him, eight people died as a result of the accident.



The Consulate General of Azerbaijan, being in contact with local authorities, is providing aid to injured people. The consul general and the diplomatic mission staff are now in the hospital, where the injured people have been placed.



Earlier, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported that a fatal road accident took place near the Dilucu border crossing point between Turkey and Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan.



According to the newspaper, two passenger busses collided with each other on the road between Igdir’s Aralig district and the Dilucu border crossing point.



The accident took place due to wrong overtaking during the foggy weather.

News.Az