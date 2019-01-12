Road leading to Yerevan international airport is blocked

+ ↺ − 16 px

A scuffle took place Saturday between the police and a group of activists from Vagharshapat (Etchmiadzin), Armenia, who are staging a demonstration against retired General Manvel Grigoryan.

Disregarding the demand of the police, the protesters—who demand that Grigoryan is remanded in custody yet again—have blocked the road leading to Zvartnots International Airport of the capital city of Yerevan, news.am reports.

Several dozen activists have sat on the road and put up their hands.

The demonstrators do not wish to open the road.

On December 21, 2018, the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction released Manvel Grigoryan from custody on an AMD 25mn (approx. US$51,600) bail. The Prosecutor General’s Office, however, has appealed this decision to the Criminal Court of Appeal.

Grigoryan was remanded in custody on June 19, and by the decision of the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction.

