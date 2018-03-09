Road linking Georgia to Russia closed due to avalanche danger

Road linking Georgia to Russia closed due to avalanche danger

A road linking Georgia with Russia has been temporarily closed to vehicles due to forecasted avalanche threats.

All vehicles are prohibited on the Gudauri-Kobi section of the Mtskheta-Stepantsminda-Larsi road.

There is intensive snowfall and low temperatures in the region affected, Agenda.ge reported.

The Mleta-Gudauri section of the same road is open to traffic. However, drivers are not allowed to stop their vehicles.

The weather forecast also announced strong winds in eastern Georgia and level 4-5 storm on Georgia’s west, maritime coast.

News.Az

