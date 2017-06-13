Robert Prosinečki: I will continue to work until end of my contract

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Croatian expert said that AFFA management is satisfied with his activity and appreciates the team's play.

"After the game, I have traditionally met with Secretary General of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan and presented a report on the game. I have informed AFFA management about performance of the national team in the conditions created. Despite I work in the same office, on the same floor together with the secretary general and often meet, such reports are presented after each game".

Report informs that the due statement came from the manager of the Azerbaijani national team Robert Prosinečki. The Croatian expert said that AFFA management is satisfied with his activity and appreciates the team's play. Prosinečki stressed that will spare no efforts in the next 4 games to justify the confidence.

The manager also commented on the report of some media regarding Bursaspor: "It's normal for each employee and shows that the works, carried out in the conditions created by AFFA, are highly appreciated by football experts. I'd like to note that I have signed a contract with AFFA until the end of the qualifying round and the association wants to keep it up. I also think so. I will leave for my country during this break. I will watch games of our clubs to play at the Champions League and Europa League according to draw. I'll be back to Azerbaijan in August, we will train for the matches of the qualifying round".

Notably, it was reported that Robert Prosinečki will sign a contract with Bursaspor today.

News.Az