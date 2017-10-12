Rocket and artillery formations conducted live-fire exercises - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the Armed Forces preparation plan for 2017, the Rocket and Artillery formations conducted exercises with the purpose of improving the combat skills of military personnel.

In the course of exercises conducted in conditions close to combat, artillery units have fulfilled the tasks on the entrance to the areas of concentration, decision-making, the occupation of firing and starting positions with secrecy discipline, as well as on movement during the battle and other tasks, according to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

Modern automated control systems were used to ensure the accuracy and intensity of practical combat firings. Unmanned aerial vehicles were applied to correct the firings.

News.Az

News.Az