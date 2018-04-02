Yandex metrika counter

Rocket and artillery units conducted live-fire stage of the exercises - VIDEO

  • Politics
  • Share
Rocket and artillery units conducted live-fire stage of the exercises - VIDEO

The exercises are held in all firing ranges located in the frontline zone.

According to the combat training plan for 2018, approved by the Minister of Defense, the Rocket and Artillery formations, and units of Azerbaijan Army conducted live-fire stage of the exercises to improve the combat skills of military personnel, according to the Ministry of Defense. The exercises are held in all firing ranges located in the frontline zone.

The military personnel have successfully fulfilled all assigned tasks.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      