Rocket and artillery units of Azerbaijani army hold live-fire training (VIDEO)

In line with the combat training plan for 2019 approved by Azerbaijan’s defense minister, rocket and artillery units stationed in the frontline zone conducted l

At the same time, the training sessions on the topic "Tactical Exercises Preparation and Conduct Procedure" were held with the officers of the relevant units in the field conditions.

Rocket units hitting targets in the depths of the defense of an imaginary enemy completed the tasks.

News.Az

