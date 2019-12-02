Rocket, artillery units of Azerbaijani army launch tactical exercises - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rocket and artillery units of the Azerbaijani army have launched live-fire tactical exercises at combined-arms training grounds, the country’s Defense Ministry

The exercises are conducted in line with the combat training plan for 2019 approved by Azerbaijan’s defense minister.

Practical exercises on various topics are held at training grounds with military personnel who have mastered theoretical knowledge and safety rules.

The exercises are aimed at improving the skills of command and control of rocket and artillery troops, increasing the level of combat coordination of units, planning the actions during tactical operations, organizing interoperability with other types and branches of troops during command and control of units.

The forces and equipment involved in practical exercises consistently fulfill the tasks.

During the exercises, the units carried out combat firing.

News.Az

