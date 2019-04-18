Rocket, artillery units of Azerbaijani army stage live-fire exercise - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rocket and artillery units of the Azerbaijani army conducted a live-fire exercise on the frontline in accordance with the combat training plan for 2019, approved by Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov.

In the course of the exercise, the units worked out actions to make a march, to reach concentration areas and other tasks, the Defense Ministry said Thursday.

The rocket and artillery units carried out combat firing by striking at the targets in the depth of the defense of the imaginary enemy.

News.Az

News.Az