Rocket barrage fired from Lebanon targets Israel’s Haifa

A barrage of approximately 25 rockets was launched from Lebanon towards the Haifa area in Israel earlier today.

Sirens were activated in the Krayot and other nearby towns, northeast of Haifa, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media. According to the IDF, most of the rockets were intercepted by air defenses, and some impacts were identified.There are no immediate reports of injuries.

