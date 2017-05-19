Roger Ailes: Fox News founder dies at 77

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ex-chairman and founder of Fox News Roger Ailes has died aged 77, his family says.

A statement from his wife Elizabeth said she was "profoundly sad and heartbroken", calling him a "patriot".

Mr Ailes ran Fox News for two decades and is credited with transforming it into arguably the most powerful voice in conservative media, BBC reports.

But he stepped down last year after a number of female employees accused him of sexual harassment.

At the time he said he was resigning because he had become a "distraction".

Mrs Ailes' statement said: "During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions.

"And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life."

The cause of his death has not been made public but CNN said he suffered a fall last week before slipping in to a coma, citing a family friend.

Rupert Murdoch, the head of Fox News' parent company 21st Century Fox, said Mr Ailes played a "huge role in shaping America's media over the last thirty years.

"Roger was a great patriot who never ceased fighting for his beliefs," he added.

News.Az

