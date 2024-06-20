Role of science and technology highlighted at Baku-hosted high-level meeting on COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first panel session on the theme "The Role of Science, Technology and Innovation" was held as part of the 29th High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future” in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The event was moderated by Milica Pejanovic-Durisic, former Minister of Defense of Montenegro.Addressing the session, Milica Pejanovic-Durisic said that we live at an unbelievable moment of revolutionary change in science technology and innovations. “The revolutions in the new biology, ICT and the emergence of Al, all herald unprecedented possibilities. The ability to understand and mobilize the revolutionary new developments to help humanity redress the imbalances we have created in our planetary ecosystems is a big challenge. COP29 should be a venue where much of this will be outlined and discussed,” she noted.Djoomart Otorbaev, Former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, hailed the fact that Azerbaijan pays special attention to the development of the ICT sector. He mentioned that Azerbaijan maintains close cooperation with China in the field of ICT.Petre Roman, former Prime Minister of Romania, said that the gradual decreasing of the water level in the Caspian Sea had become a source of serious concern in recent years.UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29 Azerbaijan, MP Nigar Arpadarai underlined that the key priority at COP29 is to attract investment in addressing the climate change issues.Other speakers included Jean-Pierre Cayol, Departmental Programme Coordinator for the Department of Nuclear Sciences and Applications of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and Ismail Serageldin, Co-Chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.The first panel concluded with a Q&A session.

News.Az