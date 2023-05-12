Roma beat Leverkusen, Sevilla draw with Juventus in Europa League semifinal first legs

Roma beat Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 while Sevilla drew with Juventus 1-1 in UEFA Europa League semifinal first leg matches Thursday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Sevilla's Moroccan forward Youssef En-Nesyri scored the first goal for the Spanish side in the 26th minute at Juventus Stadium.

Federico Gatti's late equalizer in the 97th minute relieved Juventus fans.

Last year's UEFA Europa Conference League champions Roma meanwhile won against Bayer Leverkusen with Edoardo Bove's goal in the 62nd minute at Stadio Olimpico.

The second leg matches of semifinals will be held on May 18.

News.Az