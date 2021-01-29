Romania COVID-19 hospital fire leaves four dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least four people have been killed in a blaze at a hospital in Bucharest being used to treat COVID-19 patients, just three months after another hospital fire killed 10 people north of the Romanian capital, AFP reports.

The fire broke out at the Matei Bals Hospital in Bucharest, one of the city's largest, early on Friday.

"Three patients were found dead and a fourth died later," said Secretary of State at the Ministry of the Interior, Raed Arafat, adding that they were patients with Covid-19.

"About 120 patients who were in the same ward were evacuated," ISU spokesperson Bogdan Toma told AFP.

News.Az