Romania expresses support for Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process

Romania supports the process of full normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu said on Monday.

She made the remarks at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Bucharest, News.Az reports.

The Romanian minister also affirmed her country's support for European Council President Charles Michel's mediation attempts.

“Our perspective is a clear, long-term solution to the problem based on international law principles. It is critical for Romania to establish peace and security in the South Caucasus,” FM Odobescu added.

News.Az