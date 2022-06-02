Romania eyes cooperating with Azerbaijan on renewable energy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Romania is interested in cooperating with Azerbaijan in the field of renewable energy, Romanian Energy Minister Virgil-Daniel Popescu said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the Baku Energy Forum in the Azerbaijani capital, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The Romanian minister noted that a "green corridor" connecting Azerbaijan, Georgia and Europe can be created in connection with the supply of electricity generated in the field of renewable energy. Popescu expressed his country’s interest in making efforts to that end.

The two-day Baku Energy Forum, organized as part of the Baku Energy Week, will focus on global energy prospects, financing the transition to green Energy, gas supplies, a map of exploration, production opportunities in the Caspian region and a number of other topical issues.

More than 400 delegates from 20 countries of the world are taking part in the forum. The forum program includes 25 topics from 50 speakers. The plenary session was devoted to energy in transition: new opportunities and challenges in a changing world.

News.Az