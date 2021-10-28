Romania plays very important role in Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation plan – President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Romania plays a very important role in the Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation plan, President Ilham Aliyev said as he received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania Vasile Soare, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijani president stressed that for many years, Romania has played one of the most active roles in strengthening Baku-NATO cooperation.

President Aliyev said that Azerbaijan-Romania relations cover both the bilateral format and the format of cooperation within international organizations.

The Azerbaijani leader also pointed out ample opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the economic, trade and energy spheres, as well as in the field of transport.

News.Az