Romania says so-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh lack legitimacy

Romani considers that the so-called “presidential and legislative” elections held on March 31 in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh lack legitimacy, the

“The Romanian Foreign Ministry expresses its trust in the fact that the poll will not adversely affect the process of identifying a viable and negotiated solution for the conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region,” said the statement.

The Romanian Foreign Ministry reiterated its support for the activity of the OSCE Minsk Group, the only entitled format that can facilitate the peaceful and durable regulation of the conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, and encourages the sides to manifest the political will which is necessary in this process.

News.Az

