Romania sees ample opportunities to cooperate with Azerbaijan in many areas

Romania sees ample opportunities to cooperate with Azerbaijan in many areas

+ ↺ − 16 px

There are ample opportunities for greater investment and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Romania in many areas, said Romanian Minister of Energy Virgil-Daniel Popescu.

He made the remarks while speaking at the 6th meeting of the Joint Commission for trade and economic relations and scientific and technical cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Romania, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Popescu, who is also the co-chair of the Joint Commission, recalled that Romania was the second country to recognize Azerbaijan’s independence.

He noted that Romania is the first European country which established a strategic partnership with Azerbaijan and is interested in developing relations with Azerbaijan.

The Romanian minister said efforts are being made to further expand relations with Azerbaijan in many areas.

News.Az