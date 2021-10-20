Romania sees spike in coronavirus cases, fatalities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Romania is experiencing a significant spike in coronavirus cases, fatalities, and hospitalizations, according to media reports Tuesday.

A total of 18,863 new cases and 574 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, said Romanian news outlet DIGI24. It noted that 1,805 patients were hospitalized and in serious condition.

DIGI24 drew attention to the fact that out of 574 deceased patients, 528 were unvaccinated but 43 vaccinated patients who died had more than one chronic disease or condition.

Romania reported nearly 1.49 million COVID-19 cases and 42,616 deaths as of Tuesday.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 4.91 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 241.74 million cases reported worldwide, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.

News.Az

