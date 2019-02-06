Romanian news agency highlights Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Romanian “News.ro” website has published an article highlighting the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, AZERTAC reports.

The article mentions that the agreement signed by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov and Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of the Formula 1 Group Chase Carey extends the country’s Formula 1 deal until 2023.

The article hails the hosting of the Formula 1 race in Azerbaijan saying that it opens up broad opportunities for developing the country’s economy as well as provides good opportunities for developing small and medium entrepreneurship engaged in Azerbaijan's tourism industry.

The author says that Baku City Circuit once again delivers on its promise to be one of the most exciting tracks in F1 with its fan-engagement activities.

