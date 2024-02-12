Romanian President congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Romania Klaus Werner Johannis has addressed a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

The letter reads: "His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr. President,

I send you congratulations on the occasion of your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, together with my wishes for full success in the new mandate.

The numerous ongoing projects between Romania and the Republic of Azerbaijan, both bilaterally and regionally, demonstrate the excellent level of our bilateral relations. Your country represents for Romania a strategic, close and reliable partner in the South Caucasus region.

I wish to reconfirm, with this occasion, Romania's commitment to the consolidation and deepening of our Strategic Partnership. I am confident that, through sustained efforts, Romania and the Republic of Azerbaijan will fully capitalize on the opportunities for the development of bilateral cooperation in areas of particular significance such as energy, transport, education, trade and investments.

At the same time, Romania will continue to act for the continuous and harmonious development of the dialogue between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union.

I take this opportunity to invite Your Excellency to pay an official visit to Romania this year, with the objective of deepening the Strategic Partnership between our countries.

Please accept, Mr. President, the assurance of my highest consideration."

News.Az