Yandex metrika counter

Romania’s former prime minister sends letter to Azerbaijani president

  • Politics
  • Share
Romania’s former prime minister sends letter to Azerbaijani president

Petre Roman, Former Prime Minister of Romania, Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mr. President,

I would like to express my deep concern at the resumption of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and continued attacks to Ganja city causing death of civilians, which is a breach of international law. In order to prevent further escalation and loss of human lives, as well as the violation of basic human rights, all hostilities must cease immediately.

I call on all parties involved to put their efforts towards the peaceful settlement of their long-standing differences in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and abide by UN Security Council resolutions and international law with the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of state borders at their core. I remember vividly your speeches at the Global Baku Forums, it was never about forceful solutions. We need to look for new mediation.

With guidance of our co-chairs we are working to promote rule of international law. My very best wishes for peace in Azerbaijan," the letter said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      