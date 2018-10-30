Romania's TAROM to launch Bucharest-Baku flights

+ ↺ − 16 px

Romania's national flag carrier TAROM will launch Bucharest-Baku direct flights.

The flights are planned to be operated from April 3, 2019, the company said, Trend reports.

The cost of round-trip tickets starts at 341 euros. The price of tickets includes hand luggage (10 kilograms), luggage (23 kilograms) and meals on board.

Earlier it was said the flights are planned to be carried out on A318 aircraft.

TAROM is the biggest and oldest airline in Romania. The main airport of the airline is the Henri Coanda International Airport in Romania’s Otopeni.

Currently, the airline's fleet consists of 25 aircraft.

News.Az

News.Az