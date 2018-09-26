Rome hosts official reception on centenary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva attended the official reception
An official reception marking the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic has been held in Rome, AzerTag reports.
Prior to the reception, the national anthems of Italy and Azerbaijan were played.
Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made a speech at the event.
