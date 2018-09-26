Rome hosts official reception on centenary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva attended the official reception

An official reception marking the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic has been held in Rome, AzerTag reports.

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva attended the official reception.

Prior to the reception, the national anthems of Italy and Azerbaijan were played.

Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made a speech at the event.

