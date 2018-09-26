Yandex metrika counter

Rome hosts official reception on centenary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic

  • Politics
  • Share
Rome hosts official reception on centenary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva attended the official reception

An official reception marking the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic has been held in Rome, AzerTag reports. 

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva attended the official reception.

Prior to the reception, the national anthems of Italy and Azerbaijan were played.

Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made a speech at the event.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      